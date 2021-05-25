ELIZABETHTON — The Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission spent Tuesday night going through the budget for the Carter County School System. The proposed budget was unanimously approved by the School Board on Thursday night and forwarded to the commission. The general purpose school fund projects expenditures of $43,198,312 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. That includes a total of $36,839,821 in salaries and $6,358,491 in operations costs.
The three other proposed budgets for the new fiscal year includes expenditures of $3,589,096 on the school cafeteria fund; expenditures of $1,246,968 in the Head Start fund; and $725,000 in the capital projects fund.
County Finance Director Brad Burke said the general purpose school fund tentatively meets the state maintenance of effort requirements for local funding of the schools. The budget also meets another state mandate of maintaining a big enough unassigned fund balance to equal 3% of the year’s operating expenditures of $3,126,325. At 3%, that means the unassigned fund balance must not go below $1,293,790. The school system’s fund balance easily surpasses that with a total unassigned fund balance of $11,659,840.
The school system’s unassigned fund balance has seen a big increase over the past three years, growing from $7,303,523 on July 1, 2018 to $11,659,840 this year. The budget will allow the fund balance to decline to $10,913,736 next year.
One piece of bad news for the county is that state funding will decline next year because of a 1.34% drop in the average daily attendance. State funding is determined by that attendance, which means the school system is projected to have its revenues decrease by $188,100.
The initial estimate of state funding to Carter County schools through the Basic Education Program is $30,252,000. This represents a $707,000 increase in the state funding this year. The majority of the increase can be attributed to a 4% raise and associated benefits for teachers.
The Carter County Board of Education has committed to providing an across the board 4% raise for all school system employees, both teachers and staff. The board has also established a minimum salary at $10 per hour.
Those raises mean an increase of $177,919 in teacher pay and benefits. The 4% raise will also mean an increase of $214,992 for paraprofessional employees. Other personnel increases include the addition of two counsellors for high school students and a total salary and benefits of $162,000; one additional janitorial position; and increasing coaching supplements from $125,900 to $192,830.
The proposed budget reflects the belief that the school system will return to a normal schedule for the entire year, after the disruptions and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused schools to restrict the number of students attending in-person classes and doing much of their classwork online. This had a drastic impact on the bottom lines of many parts of the school budget.
For instance, the last year before COVID-19, the school cafeteria fund had revenues of $3,160,232 in 2018-2019. Those revenues dropped to $1,503,171 this year. The projected amount for next year is $3,340,898.