ELIZABETHTON — There won’t be any schools closed next year in the Carter County School System.
The Carter County Board of Education voted unanimously during its monthly meeting on Thursday afternoon to take no action on suggestions made in a cost analysis by Keith Brewer.
Board Vice Chairman Kelly Crain made the motion to take no action at this time on the analysis. The board also voted unanimously to pay Brewer $7,500 for conducting the study.
Crain said “a school building is not just a place to send your child to get an education. Our school buildings are a community gathering place. They are safe havens for the children. Ballgames, parent-teacher nights, they are community- and family-oriented.”
Crain was joined by board members Keith Bowers Sr. and Danny Ward in saying this was not the proper time for discussing school closure.
“It has been a horrible year, COVID-19 has been difficult. I think that is a lot of unnecessary stress we are putting on a lot of people at this time,” Crain said.
“I think the timing is wrong. I think all the teachers and pupils, the paraprofessionals, and the parents, what they went through with COVID, we need to back up,” said Bowers. “This study is out there, everybody has a copy. People at Little Milligan and Keenburg are concerned.”
Ward said “we need to be transparent to everyone in Carter County. Do we need to do something? Yes, we do. When you lose a thousand students, how do you recoup? We can’t stop looking for solutions. We can’t afford to keep putting roofs on old buildings. I think this is a step in the right direction. Is this the right time? No, it's not. Continue fighting for your school, but sooner or later we are going to have to make some tough decisions.”
Board member Creola Miller said “this is just a start. We have to do a lot of thinking, to do and we need a lot of input from the community.”
“This board has never set a time limit,” said Ward.
Chairman Tony Garland said he was thankful for the electronic meeting platform that allowed the meeting to be broadcast to citizens throughout the county. He said it would have been difficult to hold a meeting with many concerned citizens in the tiny board room at the central office. He hoped it will continue even when live meetings return. “This is valuable. This is a good thing.”
“This study has been called a cost-savings report, when, in reality, a cost redistribution report. There is no intent to not continually fund at the rate we have been, it is just a redistribution.”
He said some of the opportunities redistribution would allow include an increase in services such as more counselors, more varied course offerings, a reduction of fundraising. He said nine schools have closed in Carter County since 1960.
There have been four different studies conducted since 2012 about the need for cost redistribution.
In other matters, the board voted unanimously to provide a $500 year-end bonus for full-time non teaching employees and a $300 bonus for part time workers.