ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board toured the Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park on Monday evening, spending much of its time looking at the large rooms where new classrooms are being proposed for the subjects most in demand in the county. The large complex is being proposed for a centralized location for the career and technical education for the county’s four high schools. The large building will also house the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State Community College and classrooms for the nearby Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
The Workforce Development Complex is a set of two large two-story, 50-year-old concrete buildings that once housed operations of Great Lakes Research. The building is now owned by the county, and part of the building serves as the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State. The county hopes to make it a magnet for career and technical education, as well as a chance for dual enrollment with the community college and technology college.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby led the tour, which focused on the large rooms where a chemistry laboratory, a cosmetology classroom and a welding classroom could be located. These are the classes most in demand by students.
The chemistry lab is largely completed. It was developed a few years ago, when the complex was operated by Carter County Tomorrow. She also showed off the large room where the cosmetology classes could be taught. That room was formerly developed as a call center for Cendant. The largest room would be used for a new welding center. That room had formerly been developed by Siemens for its power turbine operations.
Woodby also discussed with a letter from Emily House, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. House was writing to Jeffrey Lyash, president of the Tennessee Valley Authority, in support of Carter County’s application for a TVA Connected Communities Pilot Program grant for $1 million.
“This grant application is a powerful step,” House said.
for Carter County, the local high schools and the participating postsecondary institutions, a step that could directly impact the region’s immediate and future workforce needs,” House wrote.