ELIZABETHTON — After looking into the qualifications of the six candidates for director of the Carter County School System, the Board of Education met on Thursday evening to narrow the group to three finalists.
The board selected Justin Barden of Dickson; Brandon Carpenter, the current principal at Hampton Elementary School; and Lance Myhan of Sale Creek.
The finalists will be notified and asked to participate in interviews by the school board on Monday evening. Each candidate will have an hour in front of the board to answer questions. The interviews will begin at 5 p.m. in the Board Room at the Central Office, 305 Academy St. The meeting is open to the public and will be videotaped for later replay.
Unlike most board meetings, the interviews will not be streamed to the public in case some of the questions could become known to a finalist before his appearance before the board.
The board intends to reach a decision on the new director during a special called meeting on Thursday, June 9. That meeting will be held at the Training Center, 1339 Stateline Road, and will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The three finalists were determined by a scoring sheet consisting of all six candidates. The scores were given individually and independently by each member of the board. The score sheets were then compiled by Assistant School Director Richard Church. The board then considered a motion to accept the compilation and the three finalists for the director of schools.
The board is working to select the new director of schools before the departure of Tracy McAbee, the current director of schools. McAbee will leave the system on June 30 to take his new position as director of schools for the Lewis County School System on July 1.