The Carter County Board of Education took time to honor a large number of outstanding students, many of whom will be graduating and moving on to higher education.
The largest group of students honored was from the Carter County Schools' winning entry in the Battle of the Build contest. The winning team came from three high schools: Hampton, Happy Valley and Unaka
Hampton students were: Gage Barnett, Simon Eller, Paige Greer, Macy Henry, James Holland, Peyton Phillips, Wyatt Robinson, Chandler Smith, and Nicholas Swiney.
Happy Valley students were: Alex Caldwell, Cayden Campbell, Elijah Hartley, Mackienzie Ramey, Ethan Townsend and Dillon Woodby.
Unaka High School students were: Dakota Carver, Tyler Dugger, Samuel Lewis, Matthew McNeish, Autumn Sheffield, Gavin Shoun, and Wesley Williams.
Other outstanding students recognized by the board are:
Brett Morton, Happy Valley Middle School for being a published author of “Exhibit A of the FrightVision Series.”
Eight students from Hampton High School were honored. They are:
Gage Barnett, for two state awards, first place in computer-aided design in three dimensional engineering in architecture and engineering design state competition and first place in additive manufacturing in state SkillsUSA competition;
Simon Eller, for four state awards: second place in flight endurance at architecture and engineering design state competition; first place in the Quiz Bowl in SkillsUSA state competition; first place in the egg drop in University of Tennessee Engineering Day; and third place in the Balsa Wood Bridge competition at the University of Tennessee Engineering Day;
Paige Greer, for two awards: first place in architectural drafting at SkillsUSA state competition and first place in computer-aided design for two-dimensional architectural at the architecture and engineering design state competition;
Macy Henry was on the first-place Quiz Bowl team for the SkillsUSA state competition;
James Holland for three awards: first place on the structural design engineering for the architecture and engineering design state competition; first place Quiz Bowl team for SkillsUSA state competition; and second place on the egg drop at the University of Tennessee Engineering Day;
Peyton Phillips for two awards: first place on technical problem solving at the architecture and engineering design state competition and a member of the first place Quiz Bowl team for SkillsUSA state competition;
Wyatt Robinson finished in first place in the additive manufacturing at SkillsUSA state competition;
Chandler Smith for three awards: first place in structural engineering design at the architecture and engineering design state competition, first place Quiz Bowl team for Skills USA state competition; first place in the Balsa Wood Bridge at the University of Tennessee Engineering Day; and
Nicholas Swiney for two awards: first place in technical problem solving at the architectural and engineering design state competition and first place Quiz Bowl team for SkillsUSA state competition.
Eleven students from Happy Valley were honored. They included:
Nicholas Bailey, runner up in extemporaneous speaking in District 5 and 11th in the state;
Gracyn Carder, two awards: perfect score on the ACT test and perfect score on the ASVAB test;
Malachi Clark, silver medalist and reserve champion in Mechatronics at SkillsUSA state competition;
Kanye Fair, silver medalist and reserve champion for first aid and CPR at SkillsUSA state competition;
Andrea Hensley, state tournament runner-up in original oratory and third-place finish in District 5;
Grace Hollifield, state champion at introduction to event planning at FBLA state competition;
Silas Jones, District 5 champion in extemporaneous speaking and seventh place in state competition;
Hayden Lewis, silver medalist and reserve champion in mechatronics at SkillsUSA state competition;
Haley Miller, silver medalist and reserve champion in basic health care at SkillsUSA state competition;
Natalie Presnell, gold medalist and state champion in nursing assisting at SkillsUSA state competition; and
Jackson Taylor, National Merit Scholar.
Unaka High School had six students honored by the school board on Thursday night. They are:
Jocelyn Jarnigan, gold medalist and state champion in welding sculpture at Skills USA state competition;
Matthew McNeish, gold medalist and state champion in collision damage appraisal at SkillsUSA state competition;
Ravenn Monington, perfect score of 1400 on Microsoft Word certification;
Lyndie Ramsey, TSSAA Miss Basketball runner-up;
Gracie Sims, bronze medalist in collision repair technology at SkillsUSA state competition; and
Matthew Verran, first place in balsa wood bridge at University of Tennessee Engineering Day.