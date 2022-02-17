ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County School Board learned more about its unique middle college program which can allow students of the school system to obtain three college degrees before most college students are able to earn one degree.
There are currently 33 students enrolled in the program.
The program currently allows students to enroll in a general studies curriculum at Northeast State Community College at the start of the student’s junior year. The students attend classes at the Elizabethton campus of Northeast State two days per week, taking three classes daily.
On Thursday, the school board was told that there are several things that make the Carter County middle college program unique in the state — its students remain in high school and are able to participate in high school athletics, proms and other events; the students also take advantage of the grants which not only pay all the college tuition and fees, but also pay the complete costs of books and other needs.
The board was told the middle college was completely free to the students and their families.
A student can earn an associates degree before the age of 18 and be on a track that could allow a student to earn three degrees in the same time that most college students earn one.
Director of Schools Tracy McAbee said the program is also giving students in career technical education a chance to fast start their careers in fields like welding, ensuring that students are trained and prepared to begin their working careers.
The board also unanimously approved the granting of tenure to 19 teachers in the school system. Those teachers are Blair Adams, Chelsea Anderson, Alicia Blevins, Todd Caldwell, Lindsey Chambers, Blake Dugger, Lisa Edmondson, Michelle Fowler, Meranda Hart, Jackie Hatfield, Greta Helm, Amy Hewitt, Amy Horney, Kimberly Jacobs, Scotty Johnson, James Monroe, Elizabeth Powell, Sarah Putland and Stephanie Tolley.