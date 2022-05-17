ELIZABETHTON — Carter County has begun its search for the next director of schools, with an intent of making the final selection by June 16.
The Carter County School Board met in a short session on Monday to begin the process of finding the successor for Tracy McAbee, who is leaving to take over the Lewis County School System on July 1. The board expects to post the vacant position today, following the expected submission of McAbee’s official resignation letter.
In the posting the board will specify that candidates must have doctoral degree in education and administrative experience is preferred. The candidates must also write a letter of interest and a vision statement.
The deadline for submitting applications to the board is Tuesday, May 31 at 4 p.m. All applicants will remain unannounced until a special board meeting on May 31 at 5:30 p.m. That meeting is open to the public.
Board members will study the applications during the next week. A board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 6, when the board plans to designate three finalists to be interviewed. The notifications of the three finalists will be made on June 7.
The public interviews of the candidates will be held on June 14. Each candidate will be interviewed separately for an hour. The candidates will be interviewed separately, with the other candidates not allowed to be in the room until it is their turn to be interviewed.
The finalist will be determined during the board’s regular monthly meeting on June 16. Negotiations on the employment contract will then take place.
Officials hope to ensure that a new director is on track during the summer in time for preparations and planning for the next school year.