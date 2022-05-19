The Carter County Board of Education discussed two of the most expensive motions members have considered during its May meeting on Thursday: the budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year and the expansion project for Hunter Elementary School.
Board member Chris Hitechew made a motion to approve a budget for the next year that would include a 3% pay increase for teachers and a 4% pay increase for non- teaching personnel. The motion was contingent on the Carter County Commission providing an additional $363,000. Hitechew’s motion failed for lack of a second.
The motion to approve the Hunter expansion was contingent on the Carter County Com-mission agreeing to provide $9.5 million toward the nearly $30 million pricetag for the project. The school department would provide the remaining funding. The motion was unanimously approved and will be sent to the County Commission for its June meeting.
Crain said the board would discuss the budget for the next fiscal year once again at its next board meeting. He said the board failed to act on Thursday night because of uncertainty about whether the County Commission would support a large pay increase for teachers and paraprofessionals. He said the board could always hold a special called session to pass the budget if necessary.
The school budget requires a transfer of $702,000 from the fund balance in order to balance the budget.
One area that saw improvement was with the employee health insurance. The budget process began with a 12% increase in premiums. Negotiators were able to bring that increase down to 6.7%
Board member Danny Ward supported the increase, saying “inflation has hit everyone.”
One area where some parents can plan on an increase in costs is with the high school lunch programs. The free lunches brought about during the pandemic are being ended for the high schools.
Chairman Tony Garland was absent and Thursday’s meeting was led by Vice Chair Kelly Crain.
The meeting was held in the more spacious accommodations of the main courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse, providing seating for more family members of students who were honored for high achievement during the school year.