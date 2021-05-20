ELIZABETHTON — Both the Carter County School Board and the Elizabethton City School Board approved their school system budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal years on Thursday and both budgets include salary increases for teachers.
Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said the proposed city budget includes an increase of at least 3% for teachers, as well as funding step raise increases. In addition, he said an old salary study made about 15 years ago has finally been implemented which makes the salary schedule more sensible.
VanHuss said the current salary schedule had “no rhyme or reason for the increases in step raises.” He said the revisions will make the raises more understandable and predictable. VanHuss thanked the school system’s business director, Beth Wilson for remembering the study and suggesting that it be implemented during a year when there was money available to put it in place. Part of the reason for the money to be available now, VanHuss said, was because of the conservative practices Wilson has used and the growth in revenue from an increase in enrollment and increases in the state’s Basic Education Program.
VanHuss said all teachers will get at least a 3% increase, but with the step raises, some teachers will get more, but the key is that the change will “normalize and standardize the increases so that everyone will get raises in the future.” He said the schedule rewards teachers who continue their education and receive masters, specialists and doctoral degrees, resulting in a 10% increase with each degree. He said the 0 to 1 step raise also allows a 5% increase. For each step increase from 1 to 15, there is a 2.5% increase.
“These are some of the largest increases we have ever given,” VanHuss said.
The board unanimously approved the proposed budget. It now goes to the Elizabethton City Council.
The Carter County School Board unanimously approved a budget that includes a 4% salary increase for both teachers and paraprofessional employees of the school system. The board also worked to help the lowest paid employees in the school system, setting the minimum wage for school employees at $10.
The General Purpose Fund includes $42,243,378 in total estimated revenue. Salaries make up $36,839,822 of the total.
The total revenue represents an increase from this year’s budget of $41,885,357. The budget is projected to draw down the fund balance by over $700,000. The fund balance has seen a large increase over the past three years, growing from $7,503,523 to $11,659,846. The projected budget would decrease the fund balance ago $10,913,735.
The school budget will now go to the Carter County Commission for approval.