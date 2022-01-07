ELIZABETHTON — For the second time in a week, Carter County drivers’ skills were largely untested after a winter storm dropped several inches of snow on the county roads.
After hitting the county with several inches of snow on Monday, another storm dumped a few inches of snow on the county on Friday morning.
Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the second snowfall was a bit more difficult than the first one, but once again, his road crews had the roads in fairly good shape by midmorning, with no roads closed.
The Friday snow was more difficult than the Monday snow, Cobaugh said, because the temperatures were lower, hovering in the teens even in the lower elevations at mid-morning. But he said there was no need for snow plows.
Colbaugh said the lower temperatures meant that salt did not have quite the impact, but the chat it was mixed with provided for better traction on icy spots on the roads. Colbaugh said there were icy spots on roads throughout the county on Friday morning.
Colbaugh said the snow did not arrive as soon as it was predicted. He said his crews were prepared to start on Thursday afternoon. Crews were busy preparing 17 trucks to hit the storm. Colbaugh said a warm spot kept the precipitation as rain during the afternoon and the road crews went home at 8 p.m. He said the crews returned to fight the snow at 5 a.m. on Friday.
The crews worked primarily in the Roan Mountain area, Ripshin and the head of Stoney Creek.
Colbaugh said one difference between the Monday snow and the Friday snow was “there is not much melting with the second one.”
That should change today.
After starting out the morning with temperatures in the teens, Saturday afternoon is expected to be sunny, with highs around 49 at the lower elevations and around 40 in higher elevations.