ELIZABETHTON — Early voting begins in Carter County this week for the Carter County Republican primary.
All early voting will take place at the Carter County Election Commission at 116 Holston Ave., starting Wednesday, April 13. The office will be closed on Friday, April 15, for Good Friday. Voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The final day of early voting will be April 28. Election Day is May 3.
Voters are reminded that this is a primary to select the Republican candidates for the elections to be held in August and November. Many of the winners of the May primary will face additional candidates in those later elections.
Mayor’s race
There are three candidates in the race for the Republican nomination for county mayor: Mike “Acey” Ensor, Danny R. Ward, and Patty Woodby. Woodby currently serves as mayor. The Carter County Commission elected Woodby mayor after Mayor Rusty Barnett died of a heart attack on Sept. 21, 2020. Woodby was the chair of the Carter County Commission at the time of Barnett’s death. The commission elected her interim mayor and then elected her to fill out the rest of Barnett’s term. Woodby was the chief clerk of the Carter County Criminal, Circuit and Sessions courts prior to becoming mayor.
Ensor is a career educator, currently serving as principal of the Siam Consolidated Learning Center, and has been a teacher and assistant principal at Unaka High School and principal at Siam for 25 years. Ensor was also a science and biology teacher at Unaka High School.
Ward has also been active in the Carter County School System. He has served on the Carter County Board of Education as member from the 4th District since 2018. Ward also served four years on the County Commission from 2014-2018
The winner of the mayor’s race in the primary will face challenges by two independents in August: Leon Humphrey Jr., the son of former Carter County mayor Leon Humphrey Sr., and Devon Buck.
Sheriff’s race
There are four candidates for sheriff in the May Republican primary. They are: incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, and challengers Kim Birchfield. Mike Fraley, and Thomas Smith. All have extensive law enforcement experience.
Lunceford has served as sheriff for the past eight years. He is an honorably discharged Marine Corps veteran with 38 years of law enforcement experience with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He retired from the Highway Patrol.
Birchfield began his service in law enforcement after graduation from Elizabethton High School in 1978. He joined the Elizabethton Police Department on July 1, 1978, making him the youngest police officer in the state at the time. He went on to serve in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and then the Johnson City Police Department, where he retired in 2008 with 30 years of service in Tennessee. Birchfield then served as chief of the Gate City, Virginia, Police Department and later served with the Bluff City Police Department.
Fraley spent his entire law enforcement career with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, starting in May 1989 and retiring on Dec. 30, 2019. During that stretch of time, Fraley served under five sheriffs and served in all divisions of the office: corrections, patrol, investigations, director of the school resource officers, Special Weapons and Tactics, training, and administration. He also served as a field training officer for new deputies and as a critical incident counselor. But Fraley’s most memorable time as a law enforcement officer came on June 15, 1994, when he responded to a call to Brown’s Supermarket and was shot in the chest by Norman Dunn. Fraley was able to overcome his injuries and continue his law enforcement career with the help of his father, Bill, and brother, Brian, who are also career law enforcement officers.
Smith recently retired as a captain in the sheriff’s office after a 27-year law enforcement career. He is a Carter County native and a 1976 Hampton High School graduate. Smith is a Navy veteran, having served for 12 years. Smith graduated magna cum laude from East Tennessee State University in December 2000 in preparation for a career in law enforcement.
During his career, Smith worked in corrections, patrol, criminal investigations, training, Special Operations Group, Special Weapons and Tactics, and department administration. Most recently, Smith served as the executive officer for the sheriff’s department and in this position, where he was responsible for the department’s budgeting, purchasing, requests for proposals, contracts, monitoring of medical costs, writing and updating policies, and as a liaison with the County Commission and other county officials. Smith also took the lead on developing a new countywide emergency communication system, which is still being considered by the County Commission.
The winner of the sheriff’s race in the primary will face a challenge from another retired officer from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office — Rocky Croy, who also held numerous positions with the department during his long career.
Trustee’s race
Carter County Trustee Randal Lewis is retiring this year and six candidates have entered the Republican primary to succeed him. The candidates are Larry Adams, Aaron Greer, Jeff Guinn, Travis Hill, Chad Lewis and Andy Wetzel.
Adams has extensive background in management, served in that capacity at Winn-Dixie and Eckerd Drugs. He was in plant management for seven years and management in the auto industry. He said the office of trustee has been run very well under Randal Lewis.
Greer and his wife, Julie, became the owners of Barker’s Drive Thru Restaurant at 1022 Tenn. Highway 91 in Stoney Creek in October 2020, continuing the business that has operated there for more than 30 years. Greer also operates light construction equipment, focusing on ground clearing and preparation. For over eight years, he worked for Business Information Systems of Piney Flats, which provides government software used throughout the state. He represented the company in all 95 county trustee offices in the state and in county government offices throughout the Southeast.
Guinn also is a small business owner. He is the owner of Jeff’s Paint and Body Shop at 1106 Stateline Road, where he specializes in automotive body and interior repair. He has been in business for 30 years. Guinn said he has learned the lessons of customer appreciation and customer service from running a business for 30 years and plans to continue that at the trustee’s office. He said that he hopes to keep running the office in the same manner in which it has now being run. “All of the members of the staff who work in the office now will have a job there if I am trustee,” Guinn said. “The only face that will change will be the the addition of mine.”
Hill is starting his fourth year as a member of the Carter County Commission, representing the 6th District. He served one year as chairman of the commission and currently serves as vice chairman. He has also served on several committees, including Financial Management, Nominating, Budget, Agricultural, Library, Audit, Planning and Beer Board. Hill graduated magna cum laude from East Tennessee State University in just 3.5 years with two bachelor of business administration degrees. One was in accountancy and one was in management.
Lewis is the owner of A+ Landscaping. For the past eight years his company has served as a contractor on commercial and residential property in Carter, Washington and Sullivan counties and he is a subcontractor on property in Elizabethton. His company has previously provided landscaping services in Virginia as well as Tennessee. Lewis holds an associate degree in production horticulture from Walters State Community College. He graduated with honors from Unaka High School in 2004. He was selected as Mr. Unaka and received the Joe E. Taylor Citizenship Award. Lewis comes by his interest in the trustee’s office naturally. He is the son of current Trustee Randal Lewis. He grew up watching his dad run the office. He was 8 years old when his dad was first sworn in.
Wetzel is a business owner and a member of the Elizabethton Fire Department, where he serves as battalion chief.
He said, “I love my job. I love protecting the city. I feel I have more I can give back to the community, but I have reached as high as I can go in the fire department right now.” In 1996, Wetzel purchased the Stateline Drive-in Theater. He has upgraded the theater, installing a state-of-the-art digital projector in 2014. He retired as a master sergeant after a 27 1/2-year career in the United States Marine Corps Reserves that included two tours of active duty in Iraq. He now serves as commander of Post 2166 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Other races
There is one other contested Republican nomination for a countywide race. County Clerk Mary Gouge is facing a challenge from Randall Jenkins. Gouge is the incumbent and a veteran employee of the office. Jenkins is a member of the County Commission from the 6th District and chairman of the Rules and By-Laws Committee.
There are several uncontested Republican races for countywide offices. Those include Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr., Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship, Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis, and Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh.