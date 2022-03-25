ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Republican Party will open the organization’s new headquarters in downtown Elizabethton on April 2 with a picnic and meet-and-greet event for local Republican candidates.
The Carter County Republican Party’s new headquarters is inside the Professional Building, located at 707 E. Elk Ave., across the street from Covered Bridge Park. The party will host a picnic on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park to allow attendees to visit the new headquarters location and also mingle with Republican candidates for local offices.
While the picnic will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the meet-and-greet portion of the event will continue throughout the afternoon. All Republican candidates for local offices are invited to participate in the event and set up locations within the park to meet and speak to residents regarding their candidacy.