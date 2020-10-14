ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Republican Party is inviting voters to a meet-and-greet event for Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger, who is running in the contest to succeed 1st District Congressman Phil Roe.
The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Republican headquarters at the Ritz Mini Mall at 537 E. Elk Ave. in downtown. In addition to meeting with Harshbarger, the party will also be providing hot dogs and other refreshments.
The Republicans are also inviting voters to participate in a “Trump Train” parade earlier on Saturday. Everyone is invited to ride along in the parade in either car, truck, motorcycle or other vehicle. Participants should be at Sullivan East High School in Bluff City before the start of the parade at 11 a.m.
The parade will proceed from Bristol to Kingsport, ending at the Centennial Park. Vendors will be available at both Sullivan East and Centennial Park.