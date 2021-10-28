ELIZABETHTON — The last of the Carter County Redistricting Workshops was held Thursday night, with the members expressing what appears to be a consensus to downsize the Carter County Commission, but with some members opposed.
The consensus appears to be a redistricting map that keeps the integrity of the old eight districts, but reduces the number of county commissioners in each district from three to two. That would reduce the overall number of County Commission members from the previous 24 members to 16. The commission would be made up of those candidates who finish first and second in each district in the 2022 Carter County General Election.
While there wasn’t a total consensus on the number of commissioners, the members of the workshop were united in praising workshop leader Randall Jenkins for the many hours of work he did in breaking down the county maps and bringing the districts into very little deviation between most populous and least populous districts. The most populous district (District 4) was only 74 residents over the mean population of 7,045; while the least populous district (District 2) was only 134 residents below 7,045 mean, for a total deviation of only 1.94%.
Some of the biggest changes are in the 2nd District, which lost the Rittertown area to the 6th District. The 2nd District also picked up some territory from the 6th District in the Walnut Mountain area. Some of the lower end of the 1st District around Judge Ben Allen Road went to the 4th District.
With fewer commissioners, there would be more work for each one and more meetings to attend. Jenkins presented a layout of his recommendation for committee assignments for the smaller legislative body. He proposed the standing committees would be divided up so that four standing committees would be assigned to one group of eight commissioners, while four other standing committees would be assigned to the other eight commissioners. That would mean each commissioner would still normally have one night of standing committee meetings per month. One other standing committee, the Budget Committee, would be made up of those wanting to serve on the busiest of the County Commission’s committees.
Jenkins said there would also be 15 other committees, commissions and board assignments to fill among the 16 commissioners, amounting to one additional assignment for each commissioner.
The workshop’s recommendation will now be considered at the next meeting of the Rules and Bylaws Committee on Nov. 2. If approved, the committee will forward it to a special called meeting of the full County Commission for approval on Nov. 9.
The plan is being expedited because it must be approved by the state as soon as possible so the Carter County Election Commission can start the process for the county primary elections in May.