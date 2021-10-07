ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Recycling Center, 410 Cherokee Park Drive will hold a household hazardous waste event at the recycling center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Household cleaners and other chemical will be collected at the center. No used tires or latex paint will be collected. Latex paint can be disposed of at the Carter County Landfill.
The hazardous waste collection is organized and sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Carter, Sullivan and Washington County Solid Waste Departments and the First Tennessee Development District.
For more information, call the Carter County Landfill at 543-6626.