ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Risk Management Trust has recognized the Carter County government for its efforts in employee safety with an award of $1,810 as part of this year’s competitive safety grant process.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that Carter County has received an employee safety grant from the Tennessee Risk Management Trust, which is a member-owned trust founded in 1987 to provide insurance and liability services to public entities.
“This is the fifth year we have given these grants and Carter County has received one every year we have done it,” Jason Baggett, a loss control specialist with the trust, said.
“Jason and Tennessee Risk Management Trust have been great to work with and we appreciate all they do for our county employees,” Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency Director Billy Harrell said.
Harrell said the grant funds will be used to purchase new road safety signs for use by the Carter County Highway Department at roadside work locations. He said these new signs will help improve safety and visibility for crews who are working along the road. The new signs are also lighter, making them safer for the employees to use. Additionally, Harrell said the grant funds will purchase hallway runners for use at the Emergency Operations Center to help prevent slips and falls at the facility.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby praised Harrell for his work in securing the safety grant for five consecutive years and his continued work to improve employee safety.
“Director Harrell does and amazing job seeking out these funding opportunities and working to improve employee safety,” Woodby said. “Providing a safe working environment for our employees is one of our top priorities.”
Woodby also thanked Baggett and the Tennessee Risk Management Trust for their continued support of Carter County.
“I am pleased we have been able to partner with Tennessee Risk Management Trust in the past to improve safety and I look forward to continuing that partnership in the future,” Woodby said.