ELIZABETHTON — The day after the Carter County Republican primary, there was lot of talk about some of the surprising races. As it has so often been in the past, the sheriff’s race was one of the most talked-about contests.
As it has so often happened, the incumbent was defeated. Carter County has a long history of turning to another sheriff after the incumbent is nearing the end of his second term. History repeated itself this year with two-term incumbent Dexter Lunceford losing in the primary to Mike Fraley in a four-man race. In the unofficial results, Fraley had 3,063 votes (34.67%) to 2,711 votes for Lunceford (30.69%). Thomas Smith was third with 1,968 votes (22.28%) and Kim Birchfield was fourth with 1,075 votes (12.17%)
On Wednesday, Fraley said he is now getting ready for the general election in August, when he will face independent candidate Rocky Croy. “I have another hurdle to overcome,” Fraley said, “but before I start that race, I want to thank the other candidates who ran in the sheriff’s race in the primary. I wish the best for all of them.”
“I also want to thank all those people who worked so hard for me,” Fraley said. He said he tried to run the cleanest race he could.
Another race that attracted a lot of attention was the mayor’s race, where incumbent Patty Woodby had an impressive showing in the three-candidate field. Woodby received 3,669 votes (42.18%) to 2,566 (29.5%) for Mike Ensor and 2,449 (28.15%) for Danny Ward. Although Woodby is the incumbent, this is the first time she has run for the office. She became mayor by vote of the Carter County Commission after the death of then-mayor Rusty Barnett.
Woodby responded to her strong showing with a message on her Facebook page: “Thank you, Carter County! We’re just getting started!” She will once again be facing two opponents in the August general election — Devon L. Buck and Leon Humphrey Jr., son of former Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey Sr.
The candidate who had to beat the most opponents was Chad Lewis, who won the race to succeed his father, Randal Lewis, after he announced he was stepping down at the end of the current term. Chad Lewis received 2,138 votes on Tuesday (24.67%), followed by Aaron Greer with 1,909 (22.03%), Jeff Guinn with 1,700 (19.63%), Andy Wetzel with 1,352 (15.6%), Travis Hill with 1,086 (12.53%), and Larry Adams with 480 (5.54%).
Incumbent County Clerk Mary Gouge was back at work on a busy day for car registrations and license tags on Wednesday. It looked like just another day in the office except for the bundle of helium balloons beside her desk, one of which said “Congratulations.”
“I want to thank everyone who voted for me,” Gouge said. “I am humbled by their support.” Gouge said this is her seventh straight victory, going back to 1998. “I never took it for granted. You don’t take anything for granted.” She said her race with Randall Jenkins was a clean race. Gouge won with 5,157 votes (59.5%) to 3,507 for Jenkins (40.46%).
The largest vote-getter in the county was Jarrod Ellis, who racked up 7,456 complimentary votes in his unopposed bid for another term as register of deeds. Ellis expressed his appreciation on his Facebook page: “Thank You! Thank You! Thank You! I appreciate everyone’s vote! I am beyond blessed and thankful to hold the office of Register of Deeds! Myself, Megan and Hayes thank you so much!”