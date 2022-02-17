ELIZABETHTON — With the passing of the qualifying deadline for the May 3 Republican Primary at noon on Thursday, it now is pretty clear what the final ballot will look like. There are a total of 68 candidates who have submitted qualifying petitions in a timely manner to be on the ballot in May. There is one other deadline that could affect how the final ballot will look. That deadline is for candidates who decide to withdraw from the race. That deadline in Thursday, Feb. 24 at noon.
Although the ballot for the Aug. 4 general election in Carter County won’t be known until the results of the May Primary are known, Thursday’s qualifying deadline did make it known who the independent candidates will be who will challenge the Republican nominees. There are nine independent candidates running in the August election.
As usual, the countywide races for sheriff and county mayor are drawing the most attention in the May primary. There are three candidates who have qualified in the mayor’s race and four candidates who have filed their qualifying petitions for sheriff.
In the mayor’s race the candidates are: Patty Woodby, Mike “Acey” Ensor, and Danny R. Ward. Woodby currently serves as mayor. The Carter County Commission elected Woodby after Mayor Rusty Barnett died of a heart attack on Sept. 21, 2020. Woodby was the chair of the Carter County Commission at the time of Barnett’s death. The county commission elected her interim mayor and then elected her to fill out the rest of Barnett’s unexpired term.
The winner of the mayor’s race in the primary will face challenges by two independents in August: Leon Humphrey Jr, the son of former Carter County mayor Leon Humphrey Sr., and Devon Buck.
There are four candidates for sheriff in the May Republican Primary. Those candidates are: incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, and challengers Mike Fraley, Thomas Smith and Kim Birchfield. All have extensive law enforcement experience.
The winner of the sheriff’s race in the primary will face a challenge from another retired officer from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That candidate is Rocky Croy, who also held numerous positions with the department during his long career.
Carter County Trustee Randal Lewis is retiring this year and six candidates have entered the Republican Primary to succeed him. The candidates are Larry Adams, Aaron Greer, Jeff Guinn, Travis Hill, Chad Lewis and Andy Wetzel.
There is one other contested countywide race. County Clerk Mary Gouge is facing a challenge from Randall Jenkins. Gouge is a veteran employee of the office. Jenkins is a member of the Carter County Commission from the 6th District and chairman of the Rules and By-Laws Committee.
There are several uncontested countywide offices. Those include Sessions Court Judge Keith Bowers Jr.; Circuit Court Clerk Johnny Blankenship; Registrer of Deeds Jarrod Ellis; and Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh;
There is an assortment of races in the Carter County Commission, from crowded fields to a few races where there are not enough candidates. The light number of candidates mean that 10 of the 24 seats on the county commission appear to be already decided. Those who are already members of the next Carter County Commission are: Nancy Brown and Julie Guinn from the 2nd District; Ginger Holdren and Lisa Childress from the 5th District; Aaron Frazier, Daniel McInturff and Jason Rasnick from the 7th District; Cody McQueen, Thomas Proffitt, and Kelly Collins from the 8th District.
On the opposite end of the spectrum is the 1st District, which includes Stoney Creek. That district has the most candidates. There are five candidates running in the 1st District, including all three incumbents, as well as an independent running in the August election. Those candidates running in the Republican Primary are: incumbents Robert Acuff, Mark Blevins and Willie Campbell, and challengers Nick Holder and Kenneth Fitzgerald. The three winners in that election will face a challenge from independent David Nichols.
There are four candidates running for the three seats from the 4th and 6th districts. In the 4th District, one is an incumbent: Jerry L. Proffitt. The three others are: Danny Deal, Gary Kemp, and Michael Roberts. There is no challenge to the winners in the August general election. Only one candidate is an incumbent in the 6th District, Gary W. Bailey. The other three candidates in the 6th District are: Todd Smith, Donnie Cable and Pattie Duffield. The three winners face a challenge in the August election from former commissioner John Lewis.
There are three candidates in the Republican Primary for three seats in the 3rd District, so they will advance to the general election. They are: incumbent Brad Johnson, and newcomers Angie Odom and Steve Burrough. They will face two challengers in the August General election from incumbent Charles Von Cannon and newcomer David Cannon.