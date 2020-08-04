Few city, county races on this year’s ballot
ELIZABETHTON — Polls will be open across Carter County on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the state primary elections, as well as a few county and city elections.
With the end of early voting, all votes on Thursday will be cast at the precincts. There will be no votes cast at the Carter County Election Commission office on Holston Avenue.
In addition to making sure that every vote counts, Election Commission workers are also making sure that every voter is as safe as possible. Poll workers will be enforcing social distancing and encouraging voters to follow Mayor Rusty Barnett’s executive order to wear protective masks. As another measure to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the poll workers will also be providing voters with new and unused pens and latex gloves.
“Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing protocols and wear a face covering.”
Hargett said voters should expect to see signs with safety instructions at their polling locations. Poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social-distancing protocols.
Aside from the increased emphasis on sanitation, the rest of the rules on voting are familiar to citizens who have voted before. A photo identification issued by Tennessee or other state or federal government is required; citizens are not permitted to campaign for a candidate within 100 feet of a polling place and are not permitted to wear political statements on clothing within that distance.
If the experience of the early voting is repeated on Election Day, there should be some large turnouts at the polls. The number of people voting in the election had to be satisfying to those who complain about lack of voter participation. The county’s number of early voters in the August primary jumped from 1,381 in 2016 to 4,344 this year.
There are several contests with a crowded field of candidates, but there are not a lot of races. That meant the voting went pretty quickly during early voting even with large numbers of voters.
Even though there is no presidential election on this primary, there are an unusual number of open seats, including an open race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and an open race to succeed Phil Roe as the representative member from the 1st Congressional District.
That led to an open seat in the 3rd District of the Tennessee House of Representatives when Timothy Hill chose to run for Congress rather than reelection to the General Assembly. Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Hill. They are Scotty Campbell and Neal Kearney.
In the 4th House District, incumbent John Holsclaw Jr. faces two opponents in the Republican primary — Tim Lingefelt and Robert Acuff. Lingerfelt challenged Holsclaw in the 2018 primary. Acuff is a member of the Carter County Commission from the 1st District.