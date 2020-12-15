ELIZABETHTON — A small industrial plant on the eastern edge of Elizabethton that once was an aluminum extrusion plant for Alcoa and for several other aluminum companies before that may have an important role in the future health of Carter County.
The facility now known as the Matheson Property is being considered to be the site for COVID-19 vaccinations in Carter County. Negotiations are now going on between Matheson representatives and Carter County officials to allow the vaccinations to be administered on the site.
The facility has been vacant for many years, but has been assessed by state and local economic development experts to be the best site in Elizabethton and Carter County for an industrialist seeking a rapid startup. The facility on U.S. Highway 19E would provide lots of room for cars and people waiting to take the vaccine and space to wait while being monitored after taking the shot.
Carter County Health Director Caroline Hurt said she and her staff are not involved in the decisions, saying they are being handled by Tennessee Department of Health officials in Nashville. The organization is making changes as it shifts more assets into the challenge of vaccinating the state’s population.
One example is a press release that went out Tuesday which reports on a change being made at state-run COVID-19 testing sites across the state. The change will mean that adults will be offered self-testing kits three days a week in order to allow staff members to transition to vaccination of frontline health care providers and first responders.
Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing five days a week at no charge for anyone who wishes to be tested. County testing will close on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 and also on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for Christmas and New Year’s.
“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.
“State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”
In addition to increasing the pace in order to implement the vaccination of an entire state, public health workers are also continuing to encourage everyone to get their flu vaccination for this season.