ELIZABETHTON — If you need to talk with the Carter County government officials about matters dealing with planning or zoning, don’t go to the little white one-story house just behind the Carter County Courthouse.
The planning and zoning staff have moved to new offices just down North Main Street, and are now located at 300 N. Main St.
It is a house where the law offices of Lisa Rice and Regina Shepherd were previously located formerly stood before Rice was elected Criminal Court judge of the 1st Judicial District and Shepherd moved her law office downtown.
The move comes after the Building and Grounds Committee and the Carter County Commission approved the purchase of the property earlier this year. The Carter County commission has been studying four properties around the courthouse that have been mentioned as being available for sale. Following the study by the Building and Grounds Committee, the commission voted to relocate the Planning Commission offices to 300 N. Main St.
The move was made after it was found that the Planning Department functions had led to the hiring of additional personnel who needed offices. The old building also was in need of renovations.
“The new office gives our Planning and Zoning staff the space they need to do their work,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. “In the new location, they have the ability to separate and spread out, which has become vitally important as we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The new location also improves ease of access for individuals with disabilities, Woodby said.
Although the Planning Commission holds its monthly public meetings in the main courtroom of the Carter County Courthouse, its day-to-day activities are done in the offices at 300 N. Main St.
The Planning Office is responsible for administering the overall county planning regulations and also providing advice on state and federal land and environmental policies and regulations. According to the county government website, this includes comprehensive planning, implementation of county zoning, subdivision and critical area regulations, commercial and industrial site plan review and approval, residential building permit review, approval and administration, floodplain review, and agricultural land preservation programs.
The office also provides support staff and administration to several county organizations, including the Carter County Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the County Park and Recreation Board.
Other services performed include administration of local, state and federal grant projects and programs, and providing information on a daily basis to the general public concerning the regulation of land use in Carter County.
Assistance is also provided to the Carter County Emergency Management Agency in the development of the Hazard Mitigation Plan for Carter County.
The other four properties around the courthouse that were studied by the Building and Grounds Committee included the Alfred Moore Carter House, the Thomas Cowan law office and residence, and the former office of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
The Alfred Moore Carter House that was the home of Civil War major general Samuel Perry Carter, who led northern forces in the East Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky region during the Civil War and later completed his military career as a vice admiral in the postbellum United States Navy. The house has also served as the Carter at Main Restaurant.