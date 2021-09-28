ELIZABETHTON — During its September meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Carter County Commission approved a campground for recreational vehicles and also will reconsider a rezone of Wade Bulla Road to agriculture, even though the commission had previously acted to rezone it to manufacturing.
The proposed recreational vehicle campground is being developed by Scott Tipton. It would be a 20-lot campground on the Doe River off Sugar Hollow Road in Roan Mountain.
The reversal of the commission’s previous action on 176 Wade Bulla Road in Watauga is being brought about by the property owner, Joshua Grindstaff, changing his planned use of the land. The planners had previously a zoning change for the lot to M-2 manufacturing so that Grindstaff could establish a slaughterhouse.
Planning Director Chris Schuettler told the commissioners that Grindstaff has now decided to renovate the slaughterhouse into his residence. The slaughterhouse is not operational and is currently being used to restore antique furniture. Schuettler said Grindstaff chose to close the slaughterhouse because he could not find employees or reliable help. Schuettler said Grindstaff has no intentions of ever reopening the slaughterhouse.
The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request for 176 Wade Bulla Road, Watauga. The public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Carter County Courthouse.
In other matters, the Commission accepted the resignation of Amy Murray as chair, but she will remain on the Planning Commission as a member. The Commission elected Bobbie Dietz as chair to replace Murray. Steve Burrough was elected as vice chair.
Following the meeting, the planners walked a block from the courthouse to the newly acquired house at 300 N. Main St. that will serve as the new offices for the Planning Commission. The house was formerly the law offices of Regina Shepherd and Lisa Rice prior to her election as judge of Criminal Court.