ELIZABETHTON — A proposed rezoning vote on land in the northwest corner of Carter County has been delayed so members of the Carter County Planning Commission can visit the area before voting on the matter. The planners will visit the site next Monday, March 29.
The rezone would be to change the classification of Josh Grindstaff’s property at 175 Wade Bulla Road from A-1 agricultural to M-2 manufacturing. Grindstaff is requesting the rezone so that he can establish a slaughterhouse on the property.
A slaughterhouse once existed on the property, operated by Wade Bulla. The meat had then been processed at another location. Because of the length of time that has passed since the Bulla operation ended in the 1990s, the nonconforming use is not grandfathered in and Grindstaff is seeking the rezone.
Grindstaff is planning to only have a slaughterhouse on the property; the operation would include killing and quartering animals. The meat would be processed at nearby Potter meat processing. He said there is “a great need” in the region for a slaughterhouse.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition to the plan, citing concerns about increased traffic on the extremely narrow county road and the bad odors coming from the business when it started last November. Carter County Planning Director Chris Schuettler said burning and composting of the waste would not be allowed.
Planner Robert Acuff said “my concern is with the narrowness of the road”, but said a slaughterhouse is an economic need in the region for the area’s farmers. “I am just not excited about where it is,” Acuff said.
Grindstaff said he learned the art of meatcutting as a student in the career technical education program at Unaka High School, which has its own meat processing classes.
Schuettler said that no matter how the Planning Commission votes on the rezone, the final decision will be made by the Carter County Commission.