Carter County Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Ken Gough (seated) was in Nashville this month to present Carter County plans for the extension of the Tweetsie Trail, the Hampton Watershed Trail and other major projects. Observing Gough’s presentation are (from left): Sen. Rusty Crowe, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Carter County Parks committee member Wes Bradley, Tennessee Assistant Commissioner of Rural Tourism and Outreach Melanie Beauchamp and Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Director of Legislation Trevin Ayers