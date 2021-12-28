ELIZABETHTON — From one end of Carter County to the other, and even to the state capital, the Parks and Recreation Committee of the Carter County Commission had an agenda full of new and old business for its meeting on Tuesday evening.
Committee chairman Ken Gough went through the lengthy agenda that included such big items as extending the Tweetsie Trail, and connecting it with the Hampton Watershed Trail. Other big items included deciding what to do with the Smalling Bridge and the future plans for opening a new Gap Creek Park.
Gough also gave a report on a trip the committee leaders and county officers took to Nashville to discuss the county park commission plans with Melanie Beauchamp, Tennessee assistant commissioner of rural tourism and outreach and Trevin Ayers of the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration.
That meeting in Nashville could be a key part of the county’s efforts.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the county submitted its request for $5.25 million to the state to help with the completion of the long list of projects.
Woodby said the state has large amount of cash at this time, providing encouragement to local leaders that the request to the state would be met. She said she was also encouraged by the community support for the projects, not just within Carter County but in the region. “There is a lot of support in Johnson City,” Woodby said.
The county is also getting support from some unexpected sources. For instance, the county’s game industry just got a big and unplanned boost. Woodby said Watauga Lake has just been named a signature lake by fishing legend Bill Dance.
The repurposing of Smalling Bridge is one project that has several alternatives. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will soon be building a new bridge just downstream on the Watauga River north of the Central community. When the new bridge is in place, there could be several options on what to do with the old Smalling Bridge, Gough said.
One would be to leave the bridge in place and turn it into a pocket park for the community and make it a “flower bridge.” Gough said there are many such flower bridges being established across the country, but they require a lot of gardening.
Another option is to move the bridge to Roan Mountain and convert the two sections of the bridge into two separate crossings of the Doe River in the Erik Anderson Park. One of the bridge could connect the park’s playgrounds with the rest of the park. The second bridge section could provide a connection to future developments in the park.
The committee also discussed a matter in which the people of Carter County are losing a park service.
Gough said the State Parks are closing 11 of the 16 pools in state parks next year. Erik Anderson said the pool in the Roan Mountain State Park is one of the pools targeted for closure.
Anderson said he noticed that all of the pools being closed are in rural counties.
Anderson said the Roan Mountain Citizens Club has expressed concern and asked the state to rethink the closures. The Carter County Park and Rec Committee is also asking the state to reconsider. The committee will send a resolution to the entire Carter County Ccommission to support the stand of the two groupsPark and Rec Committee and the Roan Mountain Citizens Club.