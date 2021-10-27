ELIZABETHTON — There will be plenty of Halloween activities in Carter County this year, but because Oct. 31 falls on Sunday, the activities are going to be spread out over several days.
One event, scheduled for this evening, the Scary Stories at Fort Watauga, has been canceled. The decision to cancel the event was made because of construction activities that are hindering access to the visitor center and a weather forecast that includes a 90% chance of rain and wind gusts of 25 mph.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton will celebrate Halloween today, with a costume contest and a pumpkin-decorating contest.
Friday will be the big day in Elizabethton. Many children and their families look forward to the downtown trick-or-treating and the Downtown Business Association Trick or Treat on East Elk Avenue in the heart of downtown. This year, the event will take place from 3-4:30 p.m.
For many years, downtown merchants have hosted the trick-or-treating, in which crowds of children dress up in Halloween costumes and go door to door in the downtown business district, filling their bags with goodies. But there is more than trick-or-treating going on. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation will provide Boo on the Block, which offers a DJ, live music, free inflatables, free balloon animals, costume contests, and, of course, candy. Costume contests are offered for children, teen, adult and group categories.
But the scary fun does not end in downtown, it just moves across the Elk Avenue bridge to the other side of the Doe River to the Covered Bridge Park for an event presented by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department and the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance.
That is where Beetlejuice at the Bridge will take place from 5:30-9 p.m., featuring food trucks and a live DJ. A limited number of themed journals will be given away, courtesy of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce. The event will include a costume contest to recognize the best-looking ghoulish costumes inspired by the “Beetlejuice” movie. There will also be a prize for best non-Beetlejuice Halloween costumes.
Those attending are asked to bring a blanket and a lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor showing of “Beetlejuice,” complete with a covered bridge where nobody died in a crash. The movie starts when it gets dark enough, around 7:15 p.m.
On Saturday, the fun moves just a few hundred feet east, to the parking lot of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, where the county’s finest will be allowing trick-or-treating in broad daylight, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.