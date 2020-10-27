ELIZABETHTON — Voters continue to form lines all around the Carter County Election Commission office on Holston Avenue as the final day of early voting ends Thursday.
“I think we are still on track to break our all-time record of combined early and absentee voting,” Carter County Administrator of Elections Tracy Tanner-Harris said.
“We have lines forming up as far away as the CPA sign,” she said of the building that is two doors away from the Election Commission office.
Tanner-Harris took a total shortly before the polls closed on Tuesday and said there have already been 9,354 votes cast by early voting and absentee balloting. The record set in the presidential election of November 2016 is 11,547.
Early voting started on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 29. The polls are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Election Commission office at 116 Holston Ave. Next Tuesday the action will shift to the precincts, where voters on Election Day will vote in the precinct to which they are registered.
Those who are voting by absentee ballot must have the ballot in the mail on Election Day. Tanner-Harris said absentee voters may not bring the ballots to the precincts. She said all absentee ballots must be dropped in the mail.
Tanner-Harris said the post office is working extra hard to make sure every ballot dropped in the mail is delivered to the Election Commission office on election night. She said postal workers will remain at the post office until the poll closing time to make sure all ballots dropped in the mail by 8 p.m. are delivered to the Election Commission office that night.