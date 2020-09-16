ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett was undergoing open heart surgery at Johnson City Medical Center Wednesday.
According to Billy Harrell, deputy director of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency, Barnett began feeling uncomfortable Monday evening during a meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee.
Harrell said the mayor felt like he had indigestion on Monday. He was examined by his physician on Tuesday and it was determined he was suffering from circulatory blockage and a procedure was scheduled for Wednesday.
Harrell said that when they began an attempt for a stint procedure, it was determined that he would require open heart surgery.