ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett is recovering from heart surgery on Wednesday and his wife, Kim, said his doctors have told him he should be able to return home early next week.
Kim Barnett said he will recover at home for a few weeks and plans are to get back to work in a few weeks. She said the mayor was encouraged by the “outpouring of support and kindness” he has received since Wednesday afternoon.
“We are blessed to live in such a loving and caring community,” she said on Thursday morning.
Kim Barnett said her husband was feeling bad while attending a meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee on Monday evening. Even though the meeting took place electronically by Zoom, she said he participated from the mayor’s office on the second floor of the Carter County Courthouse. Committee member Willie Campbell was with him in the mayor’s office during the meeting.
“He was feeling bad and thought he might be having a heart attack,” Kim Barnett said. She said he went to the hospital emergency room on Tuesday and was admitted. Heart surgery took place on Wednesday afternoon.
The surgery went well and Barnett was recovering in the intensive care unit. “He said he is feeling a lot better,” Kim Barnett said. “He has not had a lot of energy lately and the doctors have said he should have a lot more energy now.”
Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin said that by state law, an interim mayor is appointed for any mayoral absence over 21 days. Hardin said that person is normally the chairman of the County Commission.
That position is currently vacant after Ray Lyons resigned a couple of months ago because of health problems. In his stead, Vice Chairwoman Patty Woodby has led the commission and will fill the role of interim mayor through Monday.
Woodby said the County Commission was already scheduled to meet on Monday night in its regular monthly session, but the September meeting is always the reorganizational meeting, when the new commission chair is elected by the 24 commissioners.
Woodby said she plans to run for chair on Monday night. If she is successful, a new vice chair will be elected. Woodby would then turn over the meeting to the new vice chair while she would assume the role of interim mayor.
Woodby said she has communicated with Barnet and found him in good spirits. “I wish him a speedy and full recovery. He said he plans to be back at work in just a few weeks.”
Woodby said she was excited about the possibility of becoming the first woman to be elected as County Commission chairwoman. She could also become the first woman to serve as the county’s interim mayor.
The virtual County Commission meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Monday and can be observed online at https://zoom.us/j/4787669850. The meeting can also be heard by phone by calling 877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID 478-766-9850.