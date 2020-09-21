ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett died on Monday morning, just days after he was apparently recovering from a heart attack suffered last week.
Barnett was serving his first term as mayor after defeating two-term incumbent Leon Humphrey in 2018, Prior to his election to mayor, Barnett had served 37 years as a firefighter with the Elizabethton Fire Department, rising to the rank of deputy fire chief. He resigned after his election as mayor.
Barnett had also served as a member of the Carter County Board of Education, rising to be the chairmanship before resigning because of his election as mayor.
As a lifelong resident of Carter County and a longtime employee of the city of Elizabethton, Barnett was a strong supporter of cooperation between county and city. He appeared before Elizabethton City Council on occasion to discuss matters of interest to both bodies.
Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes reciprocated with appearances before the County Commission and said Barnett was always willing to listen to input from the city and work with the city.
Barnett was also a supporter of a regional approach to economic development and had been a supporter of a new joint board that included representatives from Johnson City. That board had not been meeting during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but he had recently spoken of his interest in getting the meetings going after the pandemic.
Estes said Barnett had been interested in serving his community and making it a better place for all.
Barnett has also wielded some powers that other Carter County mayors have never experienced, as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Under powers granted by Gov. Bill Lee, Barnett has been on the front lines of the state’s response to the pandemic.
Barnett had to order the mandatory wearing of protective masks, the temporary closure of nonessential businesses and the closure of events to prevent the spread of the virus.
Barnett worked closely with the Carter County Heath Department and with regional health professionals from the start of the pandemic. He also worked closely with the school system he once chaired in order to reopen the system.
Barnett’s term as county mayor was a short one, but it was an eventful one.