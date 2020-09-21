ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett died on Monday morning. He had been hospitalized since last week after suffering a heart attack, but had been improving and was planning his recovery and return to duty.
“We want to thank everyone who has expressed their concern and their prayers for us,” Barnett’s wife, Kim, said shortly after noon.
Barnett had served as mayor for only two years, after defeating then mayor Leon Humphrey in the county general election in 2018. He was a career firefighter with the Elizabethton Fire Department and had risen to the rank of deputy fire chief. Barnett also served as chairman of the Carter County School Board.
