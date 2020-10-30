ELIZABETHTON — The mandate requiring the wearing of protective masks in public places has been extended yet again in Carter County. The extension comes as an upsurge in new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Northeast Tennessee region.
Interim Mayor Patty Woodby issued Executive Order No. 9 on Friday afternoon, extending the mandate until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 27.
In a press release announcing the extension, Woodby said “as we saw the number of cases begin declining in September and early October, I, like many of you, had hoped we might be nearing the end of this pandemic. Sadly, this was not the case. Carter County, like other areas of Tennessee, is seeing a resurgence in cases.”
Woodby said local and regional health officials told her the rise in cases is not due to increased testing because testing numbers have remained fairly stable while the infection rate has increased.
“I know this pandemic has been going on for a long time. I am weary of it, too, but we must not let ourselves become complacent,” Woodby said. “We all need to continue taking what precautions we can to slow the spread of the virus so we can help protect our community.”
“That includes social distancing, avoiding large crowds when we can, practicing good hand hygiene, and wearing our masks when we are out in public,” she added. “And, perhaps most importantly, we need to remember that if we are not feeling well, we should remain at home to avoid the risk of spreading the virus to others.”
Woodby said health officials also warned that the flu season is an added risk. “Many of the symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to flu symptoms according to health experts,” Woodby said. “It is very important that if you begin feeling ill that you get tested so you know what you are facing, and what precautions you need to take.”
Woodby said mental health is another concern at this time. “There are resources available for anyone who finds themselves struggling with mental health or substance abuse,” Woodby said. “It’s okay to not be okay.”
Woodby said people in need of help may call the Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line 24 hours a day at 1-855-274-7471 or by texting TN to 741741. Help is also available at Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s distress hotline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting TalkWithUs to 66746.
In addition to extending the mask requirement, Woodby said the Carter County Commission and its committees will continue to hold their meetings electronically through the month of November to help protect the health and welfare of the public. Live public access to these meetings is available for everyone by accessing the Zoom meetings either electronically at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4787669850 or by telephone by calling toll-free to 1-877-853-5257 and entering Meeting ID: 478-766-9850. The meetings are also broadcast live on Carter County’s YouTube channel.