ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man who had placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Most Wanted list on Tuesday was captured Tuesday evening in North Carolina.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook page that Elijah Adam Taylor, 37, was apprehended in Granite Falls, N.C. by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook posting that Taylor will soon be extradited back to Carter County. Taylor is charged with two counts of attempted murder stemming from a shootout on Dave Buck Road on Friday night that sent one victim to the hospital.