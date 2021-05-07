An Elizabethton man was arrested Friday on a two charges of soliciting a minor for sex, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Shawn Harless, 37, was taken into custody on Little Stoney Creek Road in Carter County and transported to the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough.
According to the release, an investigation began in January that involved Harless soliciting nude images from a minor.
He’s charged with solicitation of a person under 18 years of age, and solicitation of a minor to observe a sex act.
Harless was being held Friday on a $2,500 bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges next week.