ELIZABETHTON — There are suddenly four properties in close proximity to the Carter County Courthouse that have become available that could be of use to the county government. The Building and Grounds Committee of the Carter County Commission listened Thursday to details of site visits by Committee Chair Ginger Holdren and Interim Mayor Patty Woodby.
The four properties include the home of Civil War veteran Samuel Perry Carter; the home of Elizabethton attorney Tom Cowan; the building housing the law offices for attorney Regina Shepherd and Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice; and the building which recently housed the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce.
The closest property to the courthouse is also one of the most expensive and most historic. It is the former home of Carter, the only American who was both a general in the Army and an admiral in the Navy. The stately home is next door to the courthouse and recently was the site of the Carter at Main Restaurant.
Holdren said the house has a commercial kitchen which could make it an excellent location for the University of Tennessee Extension, which is now across the street in the smaller but also historical Henderson Folsom house, another Civil War veteran who was a major and the highest ranking Carter Countian in the Confederate Army.
Vickie Clark, director of the Extension Office, said the commercial kitchen would be an asset to her operations. She said more people are interested in learning about food preservation, such as canning and pickling. It would also serve as a small business incubator for small businesses preparing food items.
The house stands on 3.7 acres of land which is on the eastern perimeter of the courthouse and would be a valuable extension.
Because of the historical value of the home, the committee will talk with the Friends of Sycamore Shoals about any interest in acquiring the property.
The Cowan property is a half block up and on the opposite side of Elk Avenue from the courthouse. It is adjacent to the Covered Bridge Park and is Cowan is a former attorney who had his law practice in the building.a large building with an estimated 6,000 square feet on 1.66 acres.
At the end of Elk Avenue sits the building which housed the Chamber of Commerce until last week. The committee agreed the building had a great location and was in good shape. Woodby said the building is owned by the City of Elizabethton and she talked with City Manager Daniel Estes about acquiring the building. She said the city would be willing the rent the building on a similar deal as the one the Chamber had while it occupied the building.
A motion was approved to explore the possibility of another roundtable meeting between the Carter County Commission and the Elizabethton City Council about occupying the building and possibly a joint office for economic development.
The final building considered was the law office of Shepherd. Holdren said the building was in very good shape.