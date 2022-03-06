ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said the county is expecting a lot of good news from the upcoming state budget decisions.
“The county has three projects which we have been told will have a lot of support from the state government,” Woodby said during an interview on March 4.
Woodby said the biggest of the projects are the plans to turn the county-owned Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park into an educational center for students taking career and technical education, and for students enrolled middle college programs. She said the state is considering up to $20 million to transform the 50-year-old building into an educational center.
The second big project is the extension of the Tweetsie Trail, a bicycle and hiking trail that currently runs on part of the old East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad from Legion Street on the eastern edge of Johnson City to Hatcher Lane on the eastern end of Elizabethton. The plan is to extend the trail along more of the railroad right of way through Valley Forge and a railroad tunnel to the Hampton area long Rittertown Road. The plan would also extend the trail to the site of a former covered bridge across the Doe River in Hampton and from another direction, link up to the bicycle and hiking trails in the Hampton watershed that is owned by the City of Elizabethton. The state contribution to that project could be as much as $5.25 million.
The third project is not really a Carter County initiative, but it is located in Carter County. It is a drug treatment facility which would treat drug abusers caught up in the state criminal courts. First Judicial District Criminal Court judges Stacy Street and Lisa Rice have been very active in getting county and municipal governments in the eight county region of the First Tennessee Development District to join in the system to help end the cycle of drug abuse and prison sentences. The treatment facility would be located in the former prison annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex in Roan Mountain. That prison annex has been closed and is vacant.
The plans for the Workforce Development Complex got a big boost last November, Gov. Bill Lee toured the two buildings. It was the second time that Lee had met with promoters of the project. Lee and his staff listened to the proposals and viewed blueprints and drawings of the plan during a session in Nashville on Aug. 12.
But Lee’s tour of the facility in November was the first time he had seen the inside of the large facility and how much space there is for training and classrooms. The plan is for the complex to be developed by the educational partners in the project, which are the Carter County School System, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and the Northeast State Community College.
After his tour of the facility, Lee held a short press conference in which he said “What I saw here was collaboration and partnership with TCAT, Northeast State, the Carter County School System, and community leaders all coming together to provide opportunities for the people in this community. That is what happens when people work together and this community is working together to provide opportunities for young people and for adults.”
Lee said that he has seen an increase in career technical education across the state since he introduced his Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program. He said he wanted to provide the opportunity for more people who have the talents to use their hands to be given the skills needed. Lee said that beyond helping individuals, the increased opportunities to develop skills is making Tennessee a more attractive state for business and industry to expand or relocate.
The effort by the judges to create a drug treatment center in Roan Mountain has added to the proposals for the Workforce Development Complex. Woodby has said the inmates being treated at the Roan Mountain center could be able to obtain degrees, certifications, and other training to help them get onto a life outside of drugs. These could include getting GED’s and driver’s licenses.
Judges Street and Rice said the treatment for the inmates would not include using any other drug to get the patients off other drugs. The plan is to have the Roan Mountain prison transferred from the Tennessee Department of Corrections to the Department of Substance Abuse and Mental Health. The local governments would help with the funding by committing the money received from drug pharmaceutical companies in a lawsuit that was settled out of court.
The final project is the Tweetsie Trail extension. The project includes running the trail from Hatcher Lane up to the Valley Forge area where current bridges enable U.S. Highway 321 and U.S. Highway 19E to cross the Doe River and another old highway bridge still stands, but is in bad shape, with holes in span. The bridge that used to carry the railroad across the river no longer stands. Woodby said putting in a bridge across the Doe would be the biggest cost of the project.