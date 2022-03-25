ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Carter County Legislative Breakfast on Friday, April 8 at 8 a.m. on the main campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the Watauga Industrial Park, 426 Tenn. Highway 91.
The breakfast will be catered by The Coffee Company and most of the county’s state legislators and other elected officials will attend. During the program, the officials will be invited to provide updates on key issues they have been working on and what their goals are for the future.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger will be in attendance, along with a number of other local officials, state legislators and federal representatives. Candidates running in county races will have the opportunity to briefly introduce themselves and the office they are running for.