ELIZABETHTON — The cost of using the Carter County Landfill will be going up on March 1.
The Carter County Commission approved a recommendation from the Landfill Committee to raise the tipping fee by $9.50 per ton for both household garbage and for demolition waste.
The cost will be going from $42.50 to $52 per ton. The disposal cost for bagged trash will remain $1 for each standard size garbage bag.
The Commission approved the increase by a vote of 19-4. Voting against the increase were: Robert Acuff, Randall Jenkins, Sonja Culler and Kelly Collins.
The Landfill Committee approved the increase in order for the landfill operations to be self-supporting in operations and equipment.
The committee said the increase was not enough to pay for the eventual closing costs for the landfill, but as the disposal contract with the city of Elizabethton expires in the future and new ones are written that have increased fees, there will be money coming available to help with closing costs.
Currently, the city is the only contracted customer of the landfill.
Other waste disposal companies operate at the landfill without a contract and one commissioner said the owner of one of the companies told him the increase would amount to about $1 per month per household.
While the cost of disposal of bags remains $1, Landfill Manager Benny Lyons said his staff would have the authority to decide whether to charge by the bag or by the ton on large loads.