ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County government is seeking to have Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for a visit next month to show him the plans to convert a portion of the county-owned Workforce Development Complex into career technical education enter.
County leaders have already briefed the governor on WDC plans during a meeting with the governor held in Nashville last month.
The latest discussion of meeting with Gov. Lee came during a meeting of the Carter County Joint Economic Development Board on Monday afternoon. The meeting was attended by officials of the county and the City of Elizabethton. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander, City Manager Daniel Estes, Elizabethton Planning Director Logan Engle and others attended the joint meeting at the Carter County Courthouse.
Woodby told the panel that “We hope to have Gov. Lee in Carter County next month…We had a good meeting last week with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.”
In other matters, County Commissioner Charles Von Cannon discussed his investments to help a start-up business get going. Engle discussed the countywide problem of extremely limited availability of industrial land. She said most inquiries for potential industrial relocations are searching for buildings in the 100,000 to 250,000 square foot range. She said the Matheson property is the only industrial property to fit the bill.
City Manager Estes said the city had a successful Covered Bridge Days weekend, with a good turnout. He said that he hoped for similar success with upcoming city events, including Downtown Trick-or-Treat and several events planned around the Christmas holiday.