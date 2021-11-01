Carter County Highway Committee

ELIZABETHTON — October proved to be a productive month for the Carter County Highway Department, according to the update provided by Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh to the Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission.

Colbaugh cited $256,245.23 in paving of county roads and a parking lot as well as completing a bridge and doing numerous other daily projects.

Colbaugh said the paving projects not only topped a quarter of a million dollars in October, but used 2,390.64 tons of asphalt. The biggest paving project was on Big Springs Road, which cost $83,486.08. The other road paving projects listed in order of the cost of the project were: Cable Hollow Road, $53,007.48; Anderson Road, $48,514.65; Water Plant Road, $17,903.38; Skyline Drive, $13,454.43; Mallard Cove Road, $8,003.43; Hyder Cemetery Road, $6,472.50; Jess Jarrett Road, $5,348.77; Burbank Road, $5,064.35; and Rocky Road, $1,379.27. The department also paved the parking lot for the new Carter County Planning Department, at a cost of $13,613.89.

On bridge projects, Colbaugh said the Estep Road Bridge is complete, at a cost of around $40,000. He said the Powell Road Bridge may be let for bidding this year. Bridge projects that are now in the engineering phase are: the Blevins Hollow Bridge, the Danner Road Bridge, and the Gov. Alf Taylor Bridge.

Colbaugh said other daily projects that his crews worked on in October included: mowing, ditching, pothole patching, replacing road signs, brush and tire removal, and installing culverts.

The committee also voted to request that $80,000 be taken out of the Highway Department’s unassigned fund balance to replace the metal roof on the department's 30-year-old building on State Line Road. Colbaugh said the roof is leaking in some areas. He said the roof is 12,500 square feet.

Finally, the committee voted unanimously to recommend a speed limit of 20 mph for Cable Hollow Road in Butler. The request for the speed limit was made to the committee by a resident of the neighborhood, Robert Holbrook. Colbaugh told the committee that he supported the request. He said there is a need for the speed limit because the road was narrow.

