ELIZABETHTON — Things are getting back to normal at the Carter County Highway Department on Wednesday. After battling several inches of snow covering the roads at higher elevations for several days, and even cutting through some deeper snow drifts, most of the roads are now in good shape.
“We still were breaking up the ice in the shady spots,” said Assistant Road Superintendent Shannon Burchett. “We are supposed to get some rain tonight, so we will see what happens.”
Burchett said the equipment and the men have already had a hard week. He said the men are tired and hoping the next storm won’t bring as much snow with it. In addition to tired men, there is also a lot of equipment in need of repair and maintenance. That includes one truck with a blown engine and a couple of trucks with broken snow plows.
Burchett said the department also took the opportunity of a slower day to restock the salt bin. During the day, trucks hauled in another 350 tons of salt. Burchett said Summers-Taylor has the contract and hauled in the salt from Unicoi County. “It didn’t take them long,” Burchett said. The big trucks were hauling more than 20 tons each. They unloaded one right after the one in front, getting the Highway Department ready for the next storm.