ELIZABETHTON — Friday was a long day for the Carter County Highway Department. Flooding in the Stoney Creek area of the county brought the department’s on-call workers out early in the morning.
“We started getting calls from 911 around 3 a.m., and as it started getting daylight, more calls started coming in,” said Shannon Burchett, assistant road superintendent. He said streams damaged roads at Peters Hollow, Liberty Hollow, Dry Hollow, and Grindstaff Hollow, and more and more workers were called in to work.
Burchett said that in several places the tiles filled up with stones and debris, causing the water to flow over the tile and take the paving away in several of the spots. In most of these cases, the final repairs have yet to be made, but the road was still passable along one lane or there were alternate ways around the damaged section.
One road that had to be repaired immediately.
On Grindstaff Hollow, the stream had taken the asphalt, leaving a hole with no alternative route for the three or four houses at the end of the dead-end road.
Burchett said the tired men on the road crew started making repairs to the road early in the afternoon. He said about nine workers were involved in clearing up the debris and two pieces of earth-moving equipment were used. There were also dump trucks hauling gravel.
“The tile was full,” Burchett said. “The men had to clean out the tile so water would go through it. Fortunately, the water also began to recede.”
The workers did catch one bit of good luck: the tile was undamaged and still in place.
They kept working until the road was once again passable to traffic and water was flowing smoothly through the tile. Burchett said it was 8:30 p.m. when the road was finally opened to traffic, leaving the workers exhausted.
Burchett said there will be plenty of work left on Monday.
Roads still need to be repaired and mounds of debris taken from the tiles will have to be removed. He said the stuff the workers found included someone’s utility trailer that got washed downstream. There will also be a lot of asphalt patching to be done.