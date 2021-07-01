ELIZABETHTON — Cleanup continues on Browns Branch Road in the Roan Mountain area several weeks after a storm blew through the community.
“It will take a while longer to clear the storm damage,” Carter County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told the Carter County Commission’s Highway Committee on Thursday. He said later the clean up will probably take another couple of weeks.
Colbaugh talked with the Johnson City Press about the cleanup effort following the meeting. He said work crews using the large 24-ton capacity dump trucks have cleared and hauled to the landfill about 12 to 13 truckloads. But the debris is only part of the storm damage that has been removed. Colbaugh said larger limbs were run through chippers and the chips have been given to any property owners who want it. Colbaugh said the chips have proven to be a popular commodity, and the Highway Department hasn’t had to haul the chips away or fill the landfill with the residue.
Even more popular have been the large logs that Highway Department workers have sawed into manageable lengths. Those logs are given to the Browns Branch neighbors.
On other projects, Colbaugh said the Highway Department has paved the school parking lots in Happy Valley and Unaka High School. Colbaugh said 1,021.81 tons of asphalt was used at Happy Valley and another 391.4 tons at Unaka, for a total tonnage of 1,403.21.
Other work done by the department in the past month has included mowing, ditching, pothole patching, replacing road signs, brush and tree removal, and installing culverts.
In other matters, the committee heard a request by residents for the county to adopt Pfeiffer Ridge Road. Colbaugh said he has checked the road and he said “it is in good shape.” He said “if we can get 40 feet of right of way, I see no problem with it.” He said most of the deeds of residents of the road have a 40-foot right of way identified.
The committee scheduled a public hearing at its next meeting on Aug. 5 to get public input on the road adoption.
The County also approved a request to name the bridge on the upper end of Blue Springs Road where it crosses Stoney Creek. The request is to name the bridge for Homer Salyer.