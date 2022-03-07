ELIZABETHTON — The Highway Committee of the Carter County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to honor one of the county’s longest serving citizens. Harry T. Stout was a well-known veteran and businessman who died Feb. 20 at the age of 94.
Stout served in the United States Army in World War II and in the Korean War. He became a master locksmith, and in 1967 he founded his own business, Harry T. Stout Locksmith Company. For several decades Stout used his locksmith skills to make sure that all the county’s voting machines were thoroughly checked and ready for each election. Stout last worked the presidential election of November 2020.
After private citizen Mike Taylor made the request to name the bridge on Old Watauga Road in honor of Stout, the motion was made by Committee member Gary Bailey and seconded by Nancy Brown. A public hearing will be held on the bridge naming at the next Highway Committee meeting.
The committee also voted to name the new bridge off Tennessee Highway 91 at Blevins Hollow Road in honor of William Lundy Davls. The request had been made by his grandson, Chris Davis. He also is granted the right of way for the new bridge.
Melissa Larson told the committee about tree trimmings and logs clogging up ditches and filling up the span under the bridge of her driveway in the Blue Hole community. She said the road crews and electric workers have left large logs along side the road in the forest. Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh and Highway Committee Chairman Mark Blevins said they will visit the area to see the problem on Wednesday.
Committee member Sonja Culler got a motion passed to erect signs barring 18-wheeler trucks on Gap Creek Road from the Mary Patton Highway to Bob Little Road. Culler said the trucks are being directed to use the route by the Global Positioning System even though the road is not suitable for such trucks.
The committee also met as at the Landfill Committee and discussed the needs of the transfer station and more land for landfill expansion.
Committee Chairman Gary Bailey said he has discussed the transfer station with Landfill Manager Benny Lyons, who came to the conclusion that it would be cheaper to build a new transfer station than to renovate the old transfer station. Part of the problem is that the front loaders have worn away the concrete on the floor of the transfer station during the many years that solid waste has been pushed off the floor into waiting trailers.
While the transfer station is used for household waste, which is then moved to another landfill, the county does bury its demolition and construction waste. But Lyons said this landfill only has about five years left before it is full. To extend the life of the landfill, he said three neighboring properties may have to be acquired. County Attorney Josh Hardin said only one of the landholders is willing to sell their property to the county. Lyons said the first thing that must be done is to get core samples of the land in order to test it for suitability as a demolition and construction landfill. The committee instructed Lyons to get with County Attorney Josh Hardin to determine how to proceed on considering the expansion of the landfill.