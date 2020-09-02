ELIZABETHTON — The list of impacts the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on local communities is certainly a long one, and includes impacts on health, education, the economy and families.
It may surprise some to know that the virus appears to be driving a much-needed expansion of broadband internet in Carter County.
For several years, the county has been concerned about the lack of broadband in the region’s most mountainous sections, and some remote areas where no internet is currently available. It has been a frequent topic of discussion when the future needs of the county’s economic development are discussed.
Despite the talk, there has not been enough demand to drive the expansion of broadband into the mountains along the county’s border with North Carolina. At least not until the coming of COVID-19 and remote education.
One of the earliest impacts of COVID-19 on education was the closing of schools in March. A bigger impact was felt when schools re-opened in August. The problem of the lack of broadband in the mountains quickly became a concern. Several solutions were found, including using the school parking lots as a place to provide Wi-Fi internet to families with no other source.
Recognizing the greater need that the lack of broadband had now become, the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission placed a high priority on the problem. The committee began searching for solutions and ways to expedite those solutions.
The committee is chaired by Robert Acuff and the members quickly learned the state was an ally. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development administers the Broadband Accessibility Grant Program. One problem the committee encountered was the deadline for applying for the next round of grants, scheduled for Oct. 8.
The committee held a meeting on Zoom on Tuesday to discuss the effort. Several members of the committee had met in another electronic session earlier that afternoon to discuss the application process with Crystal Ivey, broadband director for TDEC.
Ivey told committee members that the grants came in $2 million increments. She said the county could apply for two, three or more of the grants. Ivey told them that it was helpful for the recipient county to invest in the project as well, so that it had “some skin in the game.”
The committee discussed how to incorporate portions of broadband that have already been extended into the area.
Danny McClain, a supervisor for the Carter County School System told them that a “backbone” of interest had already been built to the school buildings.
The committee discussed the possibility of using these schools as internet hubs and extending new spokes into the residences of the community, saving resources, time and money.
Some committee members, such as Ginger Holdren and Sonja Culler, said they felt Ivey was impressed with how far along the county already had gone toward meeting the deadline.
The committee will recommend to the County Commission that as much as $600,000 be designated to help with funding of the broadband expansion if the state awards broadband grants to the county.