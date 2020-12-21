ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Health Department administered the first vaccinations with the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 on Monday, providing shots to several first responders.
“This is another weapon in our arsenal to defeat the pandemic,” Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter County and Johnson County Health departments, said. The Tennessee Department of Health had announced last week that the Moderna vaccines would be shipped to the county health departments this week, and Hurt knew the vaccines would be coming to the Washington, Unicoi and Carter health departments on Monday.
"We received our shipment about 10:45 a.m.," Hurt said.
Hurt wasted no time in puttingthe vaccines to work. Several top priority candidates were assembled in the Truman Clark Annex of the Carter County Health Department. Hurt said those included Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw, some firefighters from the Elizabethton Fire Department, some members of the Carter County Rescue Squad, school nurses from both Elizabethton City Schools and Carter County Schools, members of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency, and a Health Department employee who works at the onsite COVID-19 testing point.
Hurt said more first responders will be vaccinated on Wednesday. She said the Moderna vaccine went straight to the health departments after the Pfizer vaccines went to hospitals, because of the special handling needs of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept very cold.
Shaw said he was glad to set the example by taking the vaccination at the start. A few hours after he took the vaccine, Shaw said he felt fine and had suffered no side effects. He said he still must receive another dose.
Shaw strongly supported the vaccination program as another thing everyone should be doing to help end the pandemic.
“It just another thing like wearing a mask and washing your hands. We don’t want to be spreading the virus,” Shaw said.
Hurt reinforced Shaw’s comments by saying that taking the vaccine was not an excuse for letting down on the other safety measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
“For the time being, we must continue to wear our masks, wash our hands often, practice social distancing and not gather in crowds. This is just another defense in our arsenal, but we still need to use everything we have to defeat this pandemic," Hurt said.