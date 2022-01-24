ELIZABETHTON — How would you spend over $10 million in federal funds to make Carter County a better place?
That is the question that Robert Acuff will be asking a lot of his fellow citizens in the coming weeks. Acuff is a member of the Carter County Commission from Stoney Creek and he is also the chairman of the County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee. That job got a lot bigger during the County Commission’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
During that meeting, the Financial Management Committee introduced a proposal to have the Health and Welfare Committee prioritize all the proposed projects to be funded with the money coming to the county fro the American Rescue Plan. That motion was a change from the county’s earlier plan to establish a community committee to review and prioritize all the projects. The Commission approved the Financial Management Committee’s motion by a 19-4 vote.
Acuff said the county will receive $10,953,291 in American Rescue Plan funding. To guide the counties and cities in spending the funds, Jason Mumpower, comptroller of the treasury for Tennessee, sent out a letter Jan. 11. Some of the rules are that the money can’t be used to pay for costs incurred before March 3, 2021; funds can’t be used to make contributions to rainy day funds or other reserve funds; and funds can’t be used to pay interest, principal or tax anticipation notes or fees associated with new debt.
Acuff said the money can be used on a lot of things that the county needs, such as replacing or repairing infrastructure, spending on utilities and wastewater. One thing that is allowed that Acuff did not think the county should spend the ARP funds on is for extending broadband Internet. That is because the county has already committed to using state grants to extend broadband into three areas of the mountainous and remote areas of Elk Mills, Poga, Roan Mountain and Upper Stoney Creek.
As chairman of the Health and Welfare Committee, Acuff met with County Attorney Josh Hardin “to establish a plan in which citizens of Carter County can be a part of the prioritization process.” He said that as the committee reviews the projects, the called meeting will be open to all citizens “to not only listen” to the committee members’ deliberations on priorities, but Acuff hopes the citizens who attend will participate in the process of establishing the priorities. “I have also reached out to the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce to notify its membership that we welcome their input as well.”
Acuff said he will announce to the press the information on prioritization meetings and also the location, dates and times. “The purpose of these meeting is to enable citizens to engage” the committee on the use of the ARP funds.
He said the public is invited to contact him. His email address is robert.acuff@cartercountytn.gov and his cell phone number is 423-794-6770.