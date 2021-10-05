ELIZABETHTON — The Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission has been working in several directions to make improvements in the county, and that was certainly evident during Tuesday’s meeting of the committee, when several speakers updated the commission about various efforts and projects.
The speakers included two who were involved in extending broadband internet into the underserved portions of the county — These speakers were Emily You, broadband grants manager for the Tennessee Department of Eco-nomic and Community Development; and Edward Hinson, chief marketing and sales officer with SkyLine SkyBest internet provider.
Others who addressed the committee were from the health and medical field, including Dr. Tom Kincer, associate dean for rural and community programs for the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University, who spoke to the committee about his interests in getting more new physicians to start their careers in rural communities; and Terry Arnold, director of the Carter County Emergency Medical Service and Rescue Squad.
You discussed the next round of broadband grants being awarded from the state next June. She said recipients for the grants will be decided by a detailed scoring program; which includes needs for grant funding, leveraged and match funds; speed, scalability and affordability; sustainability and implementation readiness; economic and community impact.
Hinson said his company is preparing to move on the project as soon as grants are awarded. SkyLine SkyBest is headquartered in West Jefferson, N.C. and is very experienced in working in themountainous regions such as Carter County.
Kincer discussed the emphasis being placed on bringing new physicians to rural areas. He said the economics are working to discourage young doctors from going into practice in such areas, especially when they have medical school debts of $300,000 to $400,000. He said he has a personal interest in seeing more doctors placed in such areas, since he grew up in the rural portions of Southwest Virginia and his mother still lives in the region.
Kincer discussed his program, which he calls EQUIP. That stands for Extending Quillen to the Underserved through an Integrated Pipeline. The concept is to identify and mentor students from the region who are interested in attending East Tennessee State University and Quillen College of Medicine. The program would also seek established physicians in the area to include medical students in their clinics.
Arnold discussed the difficulty the rescue squad is having in attracting enough trained staff. He said the personnel shortage has resulted in some stations not having an ambulance available at times. He said another problem has been the amount of time an ambulance team has been kept at emergency rooms, making them unavailable for emergency calls for longer periods.
“The problem is getting people in here to work,” Arnold said.
In other matters, the committee selected officers for the next year. Robert Acuff was returned as chair of the committee. Mike Miller is the new vice chair.