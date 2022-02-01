ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday night, the Health and Welfare Committee of the Carter County Commission began the process of prioritizing the spending for the federal funding coming to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan to address the local financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Committee Chairman Robert Acuff led the meeting that included not only the committee but also Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, several other members of the Carter County Com-mission, Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes, Elizabethton Water Resources Director Jonathan Pleasant and Carter County Planning Director Chris Schuettler.
Acuff said of the committee’s mission of prioritizing the spending: “My goal is to use this nearly $11 million to help the most people in Carter County.”
Some of the projects to be considered include public water infrastructure projects throughout the county. There could also be an improvement of the healthcare safety net, especially helping the Carter County Rescue Squad EMS.
One other consideration which would benefit the city but also help the county was to assist the Elizabethton Fire Department with the purchase of a new ladder truck.
Estes said the Elizabethtonfire department’s current ladder is a 1998 model, so it is 24 years old and nearing the end of its useful life. He said he does not have a lot of experience with the purchasing of ladder trucks.
Estes said he knew a ladder truck was purchased in 2017 in another previous city for $1 million. He said current costs could be skewed by COVID, but he expected the cost of the truck to be around $1.2 million to $1.4 million.
Committee member Isaiah Grindstaff said the county helping the city with the purchase of a ladder truck would be “an extreme benefit to the county.”
Committee members recalled the invaluable help the ladder truck was during the fire inside the indoor rifle range at Hampton a few years ago. The ladder truck could also prove useful at many large structures in the county, such as churches.
One area that would certainly be considered is water projects undertaken by various utility districts and other water departments in the county. The deadline for submitting proposals was Monday and the projects are now being evaluated. Committee member Travis Hill said “It is 2022 and there are still some places in the county without access to clean drinking water.”
The plan to build a large addition to Hunter Elementary School was also discussed. While most of the money on the project would come from the Carter County School Board funds, there could be some funds for the projectcoming from the county. It was also mentioned that the school renovation was planning on an extension of the Elizabethton sewer.
Estes said no one had talked with him about extending the sewer and it was not the city’s policy to extend the sewer beyond the city’s corporate limits.
Pleasant said the city has a problem at the moment with rainwater getting into the sewer lines during heavy storms.
Another infrastructure expenditure which may not use ARP funding could be the extension of broadband into remote and mountainous sections of Carter County. Acuff said he will be meeting with internet providers on Wednesday and the plan is to use $3.2 million in money the county has already set aside as matching funds for state grants on broadband extension.
In addition to getting input from members fo the committee, Acuff said he is also seeking guidance from other sections of the county. He has asked for comment from members of the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce and he will be holding two town meetings to hear the thoughts of private citizens. Those twownmeetings will be held at the Carter County Court-house on Monday,Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. and on Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m.