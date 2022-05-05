ELIZABETHTON — Carter County is closer to deciding which projects should be funded by the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan funds.
The Carter County Commission’s Health and Welfare Committee went through the list of requested projects Thursday night. The work went efficiently and every decision reached by the committee was approved unanimously except in an instance when a conflict of interest led one member to abstain.
The county received $10,953,291 in ARP funds. One of the committee’s jobs is to reduce the number of requests to meet the amount of funds. When the committee began its work on Thursday night, the total cost of all requests exceeded the ARP funds by $4,237,329.90. At the end of the night, the deficit was below $2 million.
The city of Elizabethton helped lower the deficit when City Manager Daniel Estes withdrew a request to fund a new ladder truck for the Elizabethton Fire Department, cutting the cost of the projects by $1.5 million
One of the biggest projects is the proposed Carter County emergency radio network. The committee voted to keep it on the list, pending a special called meeting of the County Commission Friday night to decide between two bidders for the project. The total costs and obligations won’t be fully known until the commission takes action. The cost is estimated to be $3.7 million.
Another expensive project is the plan to extend fiber-based broadband internet to the county’s remote and mountainous sections. Carter County already has an agreement with SkyLine/SkyBest of West Jefferson, N.C. to extend the cable. The county is seeking a $9.9 million grant from the state to fund the project. That will require $3.2 million in matching funds from the county. That money would be made up of $600,000 coming from the county’s general fund and $100,000 coming from the Carter County Board of Education. The remaining $2.5 million would come from ARP funds.
The committee also agreed to provided a bonus for county employees deemed essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Committee member Nancy Brown said the employees are “the backbone of the county.” Brown made the motion to provide a $5,000 bonus for each qualified employee at a cost of $1.5 million. The exact cost will have to be determined because some employees have left the county’s employment.
In addition to the ARP funding, the committee prioritized several projects funded by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. This amount was $7,478,770. Elizabethton’s Estes had requested about 35% of this funding be used to improve the city’s water infrastructure going to county residents who receive their water from the city. Estes said the city provides water to more county residents than the county utility districts. Estes said the city would pay all the matching costs of the project.
Estes also proposed that the city pick up another water project that could have been met by either the Elizabethton Water Resources or by the South Elizabethton Utility District. That project would provide water to several county residents in the Laurels community. The cost of the project was estimated at $540,000. Estes said the city could reduce the cost by $200,000 by providing the labor and engineering in house.
The committee unanimously approved the city’s proposal on the water projects.
Following the meeting, Elizabethton Finance Director Preston Cobb praised the committee’s approval of the city’s proposal. “I am extremely pleased by the committee’s decision. This will benefit only county residents, as none of the project will be used for anything inside the city,” Cobb said.
Toward the end of the meeting Committee Member Randall Jenkins praised the committee’s chairman, Robert Acuff. “Thank you for keeping all of this straight. This has been a big project and you have had to be on the phone a lot,” Jenkins said.