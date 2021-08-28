ELIZABETHTON — When the Doe River Flood occurred in 1998, there was not a lot of space for the managers of the emergency to set up their operations. The Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency was located on the second floor of the Carter County Courthouse, in the southeast corner of the building. The space was small, and the people who had been sent to Carter County from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency took up some of the space. There were no room for liaison officers, so the various agencies working the flood mostly communicated by radio or phone from the flood site or from their normal offices.
As the local emergency executives planned for future emergencies, they realized there was still not any space for an emergency operations center. The few desks for liaison officers were crowded into an old fire proof safe that was part of the construction of that part of the courthouse and designed to preserve county documents in the event the court house caught fire. It was not intended to provide comfort for several people crowded into the room for days on end. The few liaisons who were provided space in the safe were crowded together so that they could hardly move around.
The local response should be a lot different the next time there is a disaster. The Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency has moved its offices to 525 S. Sycamore St. That is the same building that houses the Carter County Emergency Communications District 911.
Billy Harrell is the director of the local EMA. He has only served as the director for a couple of months, since being selected for the job by Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby after the retirement of former director Gary Smith. Harrell served for many years as Smith’s deputy. The new deputy director is Trent Lamblin.
The EMA wing of the building was only recently opened, after a Community Development Block Grant was awarded to build the emergency offices. The grant was secured by the First Tennessee Development District, Harrell said. The director added that his predecessor, Smith, was responsible for the planning and design of the building, including an emergency operations center where 14 different agencies would have desks which would be manned by liaison officers from those various agencies.
Those agencies include federal, state, city, and county offices. In a disaster, it is often difficult to get information to all the key agencies in a timely basis. With liaisons manning desks in the emergency operation center, that should not be a problem. Harrell said there is a backup generator to provide electricity for both 911 and EMA if the county loses electricity in an emergency.
Harrell said that a close relationship with Carter County ham radio operators is also an important link. In the event of widespread communications outages, Harrell said the ham operators can provide backup communications.
Harrell said the emergency operations center can be activated at a moment’s notice.